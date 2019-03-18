United Services Automobile Association Sells 91,685 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 91,685 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Twitter by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 101,840 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Twitter by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 394,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twitter by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $187,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 24,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $685,321.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,244,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,598,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,172,661 shares of company stock valued at $66,528,289 in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,863,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $908.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.87 million. Twitter had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Twitter’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/united-services-automobile-association-sells-91685-shares-of-twitter-inc-twtr.html.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.