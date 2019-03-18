United Services Automobile Association Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,994 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,835 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Andrew F. Cates purchased 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,173.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $644,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,154,576.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Imperial Capital set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.07.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.99. 317,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,629. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $119.08 and a twelve month high of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

