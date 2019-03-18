United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 5,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 24,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 347,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 29,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.13. 42,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,914. The company has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

