Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,823,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,186 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $88,778,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $35,875,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,653,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after buying an additional 392,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $24,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $60.64. 118,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $865.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.21 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 47.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.93.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,029.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Croyle sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $127,012.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,254.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

