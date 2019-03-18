Under Armour Inc (UA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,105 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Under Armour by 3,827.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 812,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 791,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,335,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,459,000 after purchasing an additional 763,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,244,000 after purchasing an additional 301,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Under Armour by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,163,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,929,000 after acquiring an additional 192,829 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Under Armour by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,591,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,890,000 after acquiring an additional 182,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 23,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $453,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 362,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $23.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UA. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

