UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

UMH opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $525.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 43.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million. Equities analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after buying an additional 361,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,459,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after buying an additional 361,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,170,000 after buying an additional 114,828 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 918,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 479,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 20.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 99,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 115 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

