UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Insider Umh Properties, Inc. Acquires 19,365 Shares

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 19,365 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $243,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.63. 84,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.35 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 43.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 133,187.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 523,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,426 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, March 11th.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 115 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

