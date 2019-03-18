Ulta Beauty (ULTA) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is one of 83 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ulta Beauty to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ulta Beauty and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $5.88 billion $555.23 million 41.94 Ulta Beauty Competitors $7.01 billion $864.81 million 19.19

Ulta Beauty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ulta Beauty. Ulta Beauty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ulta Beauty and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 0 6 15 0 2.71 Ulta Beauty Competitors 615 2057 3364 98 2.48

Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $321.32, indicating a potential downside of 6.11%. As a group, “Specialty Retail” companies have a potential upside of 20.13%. Given Ulta Beauty’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ulta Beauty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 9.99% 33.75% 19.71% Ulta Beauty Competitors -2.13% -5.24% -0.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of November 3, 2018, the company operated 1,163 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

