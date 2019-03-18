Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 189.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 784,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,582 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $191,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $339.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,111. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $199.15 and a one year high of $345.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ulta Beauty to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Nomura set a $305.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.05.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

