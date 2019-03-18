UGI Corp (UGI) Position Lowered by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC decreased its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 687,046 shares during the period. UGI makes up 1.7% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.90% of UGI worth $83,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,941,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,389,000 after purchasing an additional 232,308 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in UGI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 333,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,230,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,941,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,389,000 after buying an additional 232,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. UBS Group upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. UGI’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/ugi-corp-ugi-position-lowered-by-energy-income-partners-llc.html.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.