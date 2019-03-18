UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (IFXA) a €25.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. Baader Bank set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Societe Generale set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.78 ($27.66).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

