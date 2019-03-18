Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Ubiquiti Networks worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBNT. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti Networks alerts:

UBNT opened at $144.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $148.68.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $307.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.44 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 132.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ubiquiti Networks’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.60, for a total value of $1,608,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/ubiquiti-networks-inc-ubnt-shares-sold-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.