U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $118,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,933,000 after purchasing an additional 561,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,427,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,754,000 after purchasing an additional 465,927 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,735,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4,346.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,619,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,543,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,382,000 after purchasing an additional 937,634 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

