U.S. Bancorp (USB) Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,782,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,822 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $81,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,805,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,302,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,236,000 after purchasing an additional 359,691 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 593,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 46,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $52.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

