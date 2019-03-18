Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys 54,987 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 504.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 523,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 80,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,631,000.

SRLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.20. 1,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,582. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.

