Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,093. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/two-sigma-securities-llc-acquires-new-position-in-vanguard-short-term-government-bond-etf-vgsh.html.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.