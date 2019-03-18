Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,093. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.
Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
