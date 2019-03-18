Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,053 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.84% of Quest Diagnostics worth $95,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $743,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 12,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.59. 14,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho set a $108.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics to $96.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $29,645.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $702,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,363. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

