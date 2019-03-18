Two Sigma Investments LP Has $77.34 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 149.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,411,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845,415 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $77,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,212,000 after purchasing an additional 72,472 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth $14,802,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,830,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.64 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie set a $75.00 target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

EDU stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.27. 15,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,119. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $597.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

