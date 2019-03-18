Two Sigma Investments LP Has $65.25 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (PCG)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 147.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,747,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636,566 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.53% of PG&E worth $65,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,970,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,747,007,000 after buying an additional 639,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 217,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2,496.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,210,000 after buying an additional 4,142,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 159,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 57,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,749,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of -0.38. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. PG&E had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Argus upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on PG&E from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

