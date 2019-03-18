Two Sigma Investments LP Has $51.92 Million Holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 255.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,899 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $51,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in L3 Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLL traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.97. L3 Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $158.76 and a 1-year high of $223.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total value of $1,529,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $274.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

