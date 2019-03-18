Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 331,885 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,009,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $125,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,808 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16,494.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,119,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 98.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,078,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,361,000 after acquiring an additional 80,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

In related news, SVP J William Morrow sold 263 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $36,977.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,922 shares in the company, valued at $832,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 37,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $5,236,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,476 shares of company stock worth $10,940,008 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.34. The company had a trading volume of 245,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,713. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $93.03 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.25% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

