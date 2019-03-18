Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for approximately 0.6% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.82% of Yum! Brands worth $235,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6,899.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,916,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,264 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,008,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after acquiring an additional 783,149 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,843,000 after acquiring an additional 752,837 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 721,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,633,000 after acquiring an additional 620,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,595,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,985,033,000 after acquiring an additional 496,648 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.46.

In other news, CEO Greg Creed sold 32,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $3,065,263.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,002.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $259,807.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,175.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,281 shares of company stock worth $9,325,497. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,217. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

