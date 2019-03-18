Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) versus Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) Head to Head Comparison

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Two Rivers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Two Rivers Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Two Rivers Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Two Rivers Bancorp pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Rivers Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Two Rivers Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Two Rivers Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Bancorp $50.02 million 2.82 $11.21 million $1.31 12.52 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Two Rivers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Two Rivers Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Bancorp 22.40% 10.18% 1.07% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Two Rivers Bancorp beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans consisting of single-family detached units, individual condominium units, two-to-four family dwelling units, and townhouses; consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, personal loans, automobile loans, and overdraft protection; participation loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, ACH, direct deposit, coin counting, night depository, corporate business, and telephone and Internet banking services; and safe deposit boxes, debit and ATM cards, money orders, wire transfers, and automated teller machines. It operates 14 branches and 2 loan production offices in Monmouth, Middlesex, Union, and Ocean Counties, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp and changed its name to Two River Bancorp in June 2013. Two River Bancorp was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides a range of banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in the mid Central Valley of California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers lending products, including commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products comprising term loans, leases, lines of credit, other working capital financing, as well as letters of credit; and automobile financing, residential real estate loans, home improvement loans, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers by way of domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse. Further, it offers investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities; and online banking services for business and personal accounts. The company serves customers through a network of 24 full-service branches, as well as a stand-alone automated teller machine. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

