TTC Protocol (TTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $919,151.00

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. TTC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.14 million and approximately $919,151.00 worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00001681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, UEX and DEx.top. Over the last week, TTC Protocol has traded 55.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TTC Protocol alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.01496848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00001459 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00047928 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002529 BTC.

TTC Protocol Token Profile

TTC Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,245,170 tokens. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC Protocol is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC Protocol’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here

TTC Protocol Token Trading

TTC Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.