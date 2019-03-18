Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 2,445 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 567.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 159,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,450,994. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $193.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

In related news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

