Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Holdings Cut by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $22.25 on Monday. Trinity Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.90 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 4.63%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

