Transocean LTD (RIG) Position Lifted by Argentiere Capital AG

Argentiere Capital AG increased its holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Transocean makes up 0.6% of Argentiere Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Argentiere Capital AG owned 0.06% of Transocean worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,702 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $321,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,625,518 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $538,826,000 after acquiring an additional 118,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,625,518 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $538,826,000 after acquiring an additional 118,330 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 129.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,168,839 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $448,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,832,647 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $109,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 10,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $74,969.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $392,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,722 shares of company stock valued at $858,980. Insiders own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.66.

NYSE:RIG opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.82. Transocean LTD has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.18 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 66.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

