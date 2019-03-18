Traid Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Traid has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Traid has a total market cap of $0.00 and $492.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traid coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000397 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Traid

Traid is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 35,826,820 coins. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

