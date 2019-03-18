Traders Buy Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $360.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $78.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $281.87 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the highest net in-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded down ($0.22) for the day and closed at $81.35

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $65.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

The company has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 64,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,105,711.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth C. Frazier sold 92,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $7,435,827.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,812,585.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 709,324 shares of company stock worth $56,162,582. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 64,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

