Traders Buy Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) on weakness during trading on Monday. $87.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $64.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.64 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Bristol-Myers Squibb had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $49.86

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,390,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,410 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $797,038,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Buy Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) on Weakness” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/traders-buy-bristol-myers-squibb-bmy-on-weakness.html.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.