Traders Buy Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) on weakness during trading on Monday. $87.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $64.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.64 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Bristol-Myers Squibb had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $49.86
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,390,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,410 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $797,038,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.
