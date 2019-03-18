TowneBank (TOWN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,035 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TowneBank by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TowneBank by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in TowneBank by 24.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.34 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOWN. BidaskClub cut shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James cut shares of TowneBank from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TowneBank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

