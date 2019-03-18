Tourist Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,388.00 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $30,388.00 and approximately $21,137.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00387758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.01672662 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00229294 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Tourist Token Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 7,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,703,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

Tourist Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

