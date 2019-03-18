Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Vident Core US Equity ETF (VUSE)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vident Core US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:VUSE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of Vident Core US Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vident Core US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vident Core US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vident Core US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vident Core US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vident Core US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $759,000.

Shares of VUSE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.42. 5,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,338. Vident Core US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $35.61.

