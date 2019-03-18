Toroso Investments LLC Takes $520,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,487,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,662 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,986,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,345,000 after acquiring an additional 343,183 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,990,000 after acquiring an additional 461,884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 48,653 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,443,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,299 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,996. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $129.68 and a 12 month high of $164.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

