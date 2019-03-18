Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 85,337 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 3.9% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$60.02 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,163. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $60.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

