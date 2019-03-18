Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 184,836 Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 184,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $35,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,726. The firm has a market cap of $961.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.89.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.25 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Noble Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 184,836 Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/toroso-investments-llc-acquires-shares-of-184836-coeur-mining-inc-cde.html.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.