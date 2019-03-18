Torchmark Co. (TMK) Receives $85.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Torchmark alerts:

In other Torchmark news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $1,240,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,053,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,547 shares in the company, valued at $55,305,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $4,304,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Torchmark by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torchmark stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $84.14. 22,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,948. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Torchmark has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $89.62.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torchmark will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.