Topaz Coin (TOPAZ) Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

Topaz Coin (CURRENCY:TOPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Topaz Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Topaz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Topaz Coin has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Topaz Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00387295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.01667356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00229948 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Topaz Coin Coin Profile

Topaz Coin’s total supply is 76,682 coins.

Buying and Selling Topaz Coin

Topaz Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Topaz Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Topaz Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Topaz Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

