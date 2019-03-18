Tokenbox Tops One Day Volume of $9,462.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Tokenbox has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $189,368.00 and $9,462.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00385864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.01668594 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229453 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001779 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004867 BTC.

About Tokenbox

Tokenbox’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,393,882 tokens. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tokenbox Token Trading

Tokenbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

