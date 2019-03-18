Timothy (Tim) Goldsmith Buys 10,000 Shares of Costa Group Holdings Ltd (CGC) Stock

Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:CGC) insider Timothy (Tim) Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.39 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,900.00 ($38,226.95).

Shares of CGC opened at A$5.19 ($3.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27. Costa Group Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of A$4.40 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of A$9.04 ($6.41).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Costa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

