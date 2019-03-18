Thunderstake (TSC) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Thunderstake (CURRENCY:TSC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Thunderstake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. Thunderstake has a total market cap of $23,480.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Thunderstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thunderstake has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunderstake alerts:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000470 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Thunderstake Profile

TSC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2018. Thunderstake’s total supply is 582,025,445 coins. The official website for Thunderstake is thunderstake.com. Thunderstake’s official Twitter account is @thunderstake.

Thunderstake Coin Trading

Thunderstake can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunderstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunderstake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunderstake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunderstake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunderstake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.