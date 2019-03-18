The Carlyle Group (CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.95.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.65. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.99 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $578,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,909 shares in the company, valued at $11,907,411.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 488,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 89,844 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 666,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 88,620 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

