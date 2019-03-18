Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 948 Shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Shutterfly were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the third quarter worth $149,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 1,095.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 134.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the third quarter worth $267,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shutterfly in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Shutterfly to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other news, SVP Michele Anderson sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $186,659.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $592,825.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Sebring sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $75,546.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $75,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,426. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFLY traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,158. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by ($0.09). Shutterfly had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $949.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

