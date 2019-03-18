Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 2,143 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,180,000 after buying an additional 990,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,180,000 after buying an additional 990,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,726,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after buying an additional 61,675 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,183,000 after buying an additional 76,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.83. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

