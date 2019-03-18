Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Downgraded by Gabelli

Gabelli lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.54.

NASDAQ TTPH opened at $1.41 on Friday. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.99.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Research analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 143,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,517,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 317,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 36,115 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 884,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 249,342 shares during the period. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

