Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Tetra Tech worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,418,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,955,000 after purchasing an additional 251,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,410,000 after purchasing an additional 84,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,584,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,410,000 after purchasing an additional 84,426 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 971,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after purchasing an additional 55,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $35,937.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert E. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,296. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $553.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Tetra Tech from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

