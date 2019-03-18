TeslaCoin (TES) Market Capitalization Tops $177,143.00

TeslaCoin (CURRENCY:TES) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. TeslaCoin has a market capitalization of $177,143.00 and $0.00 worth of TeslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TeslaCoin has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. One TeslaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00001615 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About TeslaCoin

TeslaCoin (TES) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2014. TeslaCoin’s total supply is 78,700,695 coins. The Reddit community for TeslaCoin is /r/Teslamovement and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TeslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Teslacoins . TeslaCoin’s official website is tesla-coin.com

TeslaCoin Coin Trading

TeslaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TeslaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TeslaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TeslaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

