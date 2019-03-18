TerraVest Industries (TVK) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.25

TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.25 and last traded at C$13.25, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $225.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.59.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$79.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc will post 0.779999977553958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

