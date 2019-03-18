Telenav Inc (TNAV) Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Buys 37,658 Shares

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. purchased 37,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $229,337.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 100,000 shares of Telenav stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00.

On Thursday, February 14th, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 69,193 shares of Telenav stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $359,803.60.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 50,400 shares of Telenav stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $254,016.00.

Telenav stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.37. 356,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.98. Telenav Inc has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 93.98% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. Analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telenav during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 163.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 244,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 43,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNAV. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

