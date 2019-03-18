Teladoc Health (TDOC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Teladoc’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. With a number of acquisitions completed since its inception, the company has expanded its distribution capabilities and broadened its service offering. It is witnessing growth in its client roster due to the addition of new clients across multiple market segments. Teladoc is witnessing an increase in revenues driven by a rise membership and visits. Its sturdy 2019 guidance should instill investors’ confidence in the stock. However, it has incurred significant losses and has been unable to generate cash from operations. Its struggles may continue in the coming quarters too. Its high debt level caused a spike in interest expenses, which weighs on operating margins.”

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teladoc Health from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.84.

TDOC opened at $62.86 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, insider Michelle Bucaria sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,649 shares in the company, valued at $158,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldstein sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,901.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,041 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 665.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.